Big turn out at mobile food pantry

KI SAWYER — A long line wrapped around KI Sawyer Elementary School Thursday for the Feeding America West Michigan food pantry.

Ten thousand pounds of food, which typically feeds about 200 families, was distributed to the community. Carrots, potatoes, apples and watermelon were among several items volunteers gave to people this morning. This is one of the first times Feed America has been to the area and the long line early on had volunteers worried they wouldn’t have enough to give out to everyone. Coordinators said the first time in an area is always a little rocky, but that next time they’ll be able to do it bigger and better.

“The need in KI Sawyer is very evident,” said volunteer Rose Makart. “It’s a low income area and they really need the Feed America. We sure hate to take any food back. Our drivers hate taking food back below the bridge.”

Typically, the trucks come bearing 10,000 to 20,000 pounds of food per distribution site. You can click here to see where Feed America will be next.