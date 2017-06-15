Restaurant finalizes repairs and renovations

ISHPEMING–After more than two months of repair and renovation, Congress Pizzas in Ishpeming is preparing to open its doors once again.

Back in April, a storm swept through the area, causing severe damage to the restaurant. On Thursday evening, the restaurant held a contractors only night, to show appreciation for the men and women who helped get the business back on two feet. The project is nearly complete, as booths and more seating will be brought in over the next week.

“From Servpro, to Seelen’s Home Improvement, to J and N Electric, and Central Heating and Cooling, we’re gonna have them and their families come in and we’re gonna feed them pizza, and take a look at what they’ve done here-what a beautiful job they’ve done,” said Mike Koski, owner of Congress Pizzas.

Congress Pizzas will officially open their doors to the public once again on Monday, June 19th, at 4:00pm.