Fathers celebrated at picnic and ceremony

MARQUETTE–Father’s day is just around the corner, and already, celebrations are underway in the area.

On Wednesday, the Lake Superior Village Family Apartments in Marquette held an outdoor picnic and flag raising ceremony to honor our fathers who have served overseas, or even back at home. Cotton candy, bounce houses, and even a pony carousel were made available to residents, and it left everyone feeling thankful for their fathers.

“The whole event is wrapped around trying to promote fathers building relationships with their children, as well as those, the mothers, that are both mothers and fathers,” said Sarah Fogaroli, the Project Manager at Lake Superior Village Apartments.

Fogaroli says the most important take away from the event is that children and parents can come together as a family, and have a great time as they create lasting memories.