Suspected drug dealer facing federal charge

MARQUETTE — An Ironwood man arrested earlier this year on drug charges is now facing different charges at the federal level.

Patrick Sievers, 35, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. According to the criminal complaint, back in March, Sievers sold meth to three people being monitored by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

After those controlled buys, UPSET detectives obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and residence in Rockland. They found meth, marijuana, handguns, long guns, digital scales, and $2,262 in cash.

Sievers is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for a bond hearing.