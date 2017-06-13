Officers rescued three occupants from apartment building fire

ESCANABA– Two adults and a child trapped in a heavy smoke filled apartment building were rescued early Tuesday morning.

According to Escanaba Public Safety officers responded to 1431 Sheridan Road at 3:34 a.m. for a report of an occupied apartment building filling with heavy smoke.

Responding officers were advised by Delta County Central Dispatchers of the location of a female and her child that were trapped in her apartment.

Upon arrival officers used fire extinguishers to knock down flames in the second floor commons area.

Officers evacuated a child, two adults, and several animals from occupied apartment rooms.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building.

It was determined the fire started in a kitchen area where a stove was left on, igniting contents within the room. The building sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. The building also received structural damage to windows and doors from forced entry, attempting to locate additional trapped victims.

Delta County Central County Dispatch, Ford River Fire Department, Rampart EMS, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, DTE Energy, and the American Red Cross all assisted on the scene.