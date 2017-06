MARQUETTE — Local union workers are holding what they’re calling an informational picket Monday morning on W. Washington Street in Downtown Marquette.

Around 100 people were holding signs and picketing outside of Skanska Construction at 8:30 a.m. Skanska is building the new hospital for UP Health System – Marquette.

A picketer tells ABC 10’s Lauren Lee the picket is about the use of non-union workers. Lee will have a full report on the picket tonight on ABC 10.