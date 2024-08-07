Upper Peninsula August Election Results for Local, State and Federal Action

August primary’s election has been marked in the books. A little more than 6,000 residents of Houghton County participated—voting on several local millage proposals and selecting candidates for primary nominations. A county-wide proposal to fund operations was passed 3803 to 1291 Votes. The City of Houghton and Portage Township residents also approved that the Portage Lake District Library will return to its 1.9606 mills supporting operations. In Adams Township residents had two proposals on the ballot in August. They were going on to approve both the school district’s bond millage, and street infrastructure millage.

In the candidate races for party nominations. Incumbent Representative Greg Markkanen and unchallenged democrat nominee Kim Corcoran will seek the 110th district seat in November. The 109th district had three candidates for each party nomination. Jenn Hill retained the democratic nomination. The incumbent representative from Marquette defeated Randy Girard and Margaret Brumm. On the Republican side of the ballot, local media personality Karl Bohnak earned the nomination ahead of Melody Wagner and Burt Mason. At the federal level, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman will run against democratic nominee Callie Barr. Both defeated challengers in their respective party races.

Houghton County August Election Summary

Ontonagon County August Election Summary

Baraga County August Election Summary

Primary Results:

Michigan House of Representatives District 109 Republican Race:

Karl Bohnak (R) 6,849 – 74.7%

Burt Mason (R) 1,389 – 15.2%

Melody Wagner (R) 927 – 10.1%

Michigan House of Representatives District 109 Democrat Race:

Jenn Hill (D) 9,639 – 80.2%

Randy Girard (D) 1,889 – 15.7%

Margaret Brumm (D) 495 – 4.1%

U.S. House of Representatives – Michigan District 1Democrat Race:

Callie Barr (D) 39,133 – 58.5%

Bob Lorinser (D) 27,715 – 41.5%

Jack Bergman (R) 85,779 – 79.3%

Josh Saul (R) 22,389 – 20.7%

U.S. Senate Michigan Democrat Race:

Elissa Slotkin (D) 592,134 – 77.2%

Hill Harper (D) 175,132 – 22.8%

U.S. Senate Michigan Republican Race:

Mike Rogers (R) 486,773 – 62.8%

Justin Amash (R) 125,092 – 16.1%

Sherry O’Donnell (R) 95,706 – 12.3%

Sandy Pensler (R) 68,024 – 8.8%

Houghton County August Results

Houghton County Operating Millage Renewal and Allocation

A request to renew 8 mills for 4 years (2025-2028) for Houghton County, its townships and the intermediate school district

Yes 3,803 74.7% No 1,291 25.3%

Reporting 100%

Adams Township Road Millage

A request for 1 mill for 20 years (2024-2044) for improvements, repair and maintenance of public roads

Yes 186 69.9% No 80 30.1%

Reporting 100%

Adams Township School District Bond Proposal

A request to borrow up to $5.9 million to improve school buildings

Yes 230 58.1% No 166 41.9%

Reporting 100%

Portage Lake District Library Operational Millage Proposal

A request for 1.9606 mills for 7 years (2025-2031) for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law

Yes 829 74.3% No 287 25.7%

Reporting 100%

Laird Township Emergency Ambulance Millage Proposal

A request for 1.4896 mills for 7 years (2026-2032) for the purpose of providing and funding emergency ambulance service

Yes 132 82.5% No 28 17.5%

Reporting 100%

Laird Township Fire Millage Proposal

A request for 2 mills for 7 years (2026-2032) for operating, equipping, constructing and purchasing for the fire department

Yes 124 78% No 35 22%

Reporting 100%

Laird Township Road Millage Proposal

A request for 1 mill for 7 years (2026-2032) for constructing, preserving, improving, repairing, and maintaining roads and bridges in the township

Yes 119 75.8% No 38 24.2%

Reporting 100%

Quincy Township Operations Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for general township operating

Yes 35 87.5% No 5 12.5%

Reporting 100%

Quincy Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal

A request or 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for the township fire fund

Yes 38 95% No 2 5%

Reporting 100%

Schoolcraft Township Road Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 10 years (2024-2033) for road repair and road improvements in the unincorporated areas of Schoolcraft Township

Yes 123 73.2% No 45 26.8%

Reporting 100%

Stanton Township Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

A request for 16.8725 mills for 7 years (2024-2030) to provide funds for district operating purposes

Yes 266 72.5% No 101 27.5%

Reporting 100%

Houghton County Mine Inspector

Tom Wright (D) 1,207 51% J. Murray Gillis (D) 1,160 49%

Reporting 100%

Calumet Township Trustee

Gary Lassila (R) 326 22.4% David Yeo (R) 311 21.3% Jeff West (R) 302 20.7% Eugene A. Londo (R) 265 18.2% Thomas L. Helppi (R) 253 17.4%

Open Seats: 4

Reporting 100%

Houghton County Board – District 2

Joel L. Keranen (R) 505 74.5% Betsy Baril (R) 173 25.5%

Reporting 100%

Portage Township Supervisor

Brandon Scholie (R) 186 58.3% Charles M. Roberts (R) 133 41.7%

Reporting 100%

Stanton Township Trustee

Mark Haataja (R) 126 38.5% James Heinonen (R) 120 36.7% Melissa Kangas (R) 81 24.8%

Open Seats: 2

Reporting 100%

Baraga County August Results:

Arvon Township Ambulance Service and EMT Fund Renewal Proposal

A request for 0.6 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) to support the ambulance service and the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) fund

Yes 214 90.3% No 23 9.7%

Reporting 100%

Arvon Township Road Millage Proposal

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) for improvements and construction of local roads and primary roads

Yes 159 67.7% No 76 32.3%

Reporting 100%

Arvon Township Fire Millage

A request for 1.5 mills for 4 years (2024-2027) for fire operating and equipment

Yes 175 74.5% No 60 25.5%

Reporting 100%

Baraga Township Ambulance Millage

A request for 1.5 mills for 4 years (2024-2027) to support ambulance operation and equipment

Yes 498 86.3% No 79 13.7%

Reporting 100%

Covington Township Recreation Proposition

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for recreational purposes

Yes 76 73.8% No 27 26.2%

Reporting 100%

Covington Township Ambulance Proposition

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for ambulance service

Yes 84 80.8% No 20 19.2%

Reporting 100%

Covington Township Fire Proposition

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for fire service

Yes 79 76% No 25 24%

Reporting 100%

L’Anse Township Fire Millage Renewal Proposal

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for providing and funding a fire service

Yes 738 83.4% No 147 16.6%

Reporting 100%

L’Anse Township Emergency Ambulance Millage Proposal

A request for 1.5 mills for 4 years (2025-2028) for providing and funding emergency ambulance service

Yes 745 83.8% No 144 16.2%

Reporting 100%

Spurr Township Fire and EMS Service

A request for 2.5 mills for 7 years (2024-2030) for providing fire protection and emergency management services

Yes 101 91% No 10 9%

Reporting 100%

Spurr Township Garbage Millage

A request for 2.25 mills for 4 years (2025-2028) for special service and contracted garbage pickup and removal

Yes 100 90.1% No 11 9.9%

Reporting 100%

Spurr Township Road Millage

A request for 2 mills for 6 years (2025-2030) for improvements and maintenance of the current and existing roads

Yes 97 87.4% No 14 12.6%

Reporting 100%

Spurr Township Cemetery Millage

A request for 0.35 mill for 5 years (2024-2028) to share expenditures of the Michigamme Lakeview Cemetery for burial of Spurr Township residents

Yes 88 79.3% No 23 20.7%

Reporting 100%

Baraga County Board – District 1

James Michael Niemela (R) 150 57.7% Nicholas Lozier (R) 110 42.3%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon County August Results

Ontonagon County Public Transit Operating Millage

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) to fund the Ontonagon County Public Transit System operation

Yes 1,367 78.4% No 377 21.6%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon County Separate Tax Limitations Proposal

For 4 years, tax limitations would be: County 6.52 mills, Townships 1 mill, Intermediate school district 0.32 mill

Yes 1,287 75.4% No 421 24.6%

Reporting 100%

Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency Senior Millage Renewal

A request for 0.3 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for the operation of the Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency Senior Citizens Programs

Yes 1,445 82.9% No 298 17.1%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon County Ambulance Services Millage

A request for 2 mills for 4 years (2024-2025) that would repeal and replace the existing 1.25 mill levy to provide ambulance services for the county

Yes 1,482 84.7% No 268 15.3%

Reporting 100%

Bergland Township Operations Millage

A request for 2 mills for 10 years (2025-2034) for general operating purposes

Yes 102 55.1% No 83 44.9%

Reporting 100%

Bergland Township Roads Millage

A request for 1.5 mills for 10 years (2025-2034) for construction, improvement, and maintenance of public roads and storm sewers

Yes 113 60.8% No 73 39.2%

Reporting 100%

Bergland Township Parks and Cemetery Millage

A request for 0.5 mill for 5 years (2025-2029) for operation, improvement, and maintenance of township parks and cemeteries

Yes 115 62.2% No 70 37.8%

Reporting 100%

Greenland Township Fire Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 5 years (2024-2028) for major fire department and facilities improvements

Yes 129 86.6% No 20 13.4%

Reporting 100%

Greenland Township General Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

A request for 2 mills for 5 years (2024-2028) for operating and facility repairs/improvements

Yes 109 74.1% No 38 25.9%

Reporting 100%

Haight Township Proposal for New Fire Protection Services

A request for 0.5 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) for the purpose of contracting with Stannard Township for fire protection and emergency services and operations

Yes 51 96.2% No 2 3.8%

Reporting 100%

Interior Township General Fund Millage Renewal

A request for 0.5 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) for the general fund

Yes 48 76.2% No 15 23.8%

Reporting 100%

Matchwood Township General Fund Millage Renewal

A request for 2 mills for 2 years (2024-2025) for the township general fund

Yes 20 54.1% No 17 45.9%

Reporting 100%

McMillan Township Library Millage Renewal

A request for 0.5 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for providing library services

Yes 111 83.5% No 22 16.5%

Reporting 100%

McMillan Township Library Millage Increase Proposal

A request for 0.5 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for providing library services

Yes 84 67.7% No 40 32.3%

Reporting 100%

McMillan Township Fire Department Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for operating revenue for fire protection and prevention

Yes 130 97% No 4 3%

Reporting 100%

McMillan Township Streets and Roads Millage Renewal

A request for 2 mills for 4 years (2025-2028) to be used for streets and roads

Yes 115 87.1% No 17 12.9%

Reporting 100%

McMillan Township Street and Roads Millage Increase

A request for 0.5 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) to be used for streets and roads

Yes 90 70.3% No 38 29.7%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon Township Library Millage Renewal

A request for 0.5 mill for 10 years (2024-2033) for township library services

Yes 538 83.7% No 105 16.3%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon Township Road Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 20 years (2024-2043) for the township road fund

Yes 549 85.1% No 96 14.9%

Reporting 100%

Bergland Township Supervisor

Jack Otlewis (R) 90 62.9% David Roberts (R) 53 37.1%

Reporting 100%

Ontonagon Township Trustee

Dennis H. O’Brien (R) 283 45.8% Kayln Store (R) 219 35.4% Sue E. Lockhart (R) 116 18.8%

Open Seats: 2

Reporting 100%

Gogebic County August Results

Gogebic County Senior Citizens Program Proposal

A request for 0.6 mill for 4 years (2024-2027) for the operation of the Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency Senior Citizens Programs

Yes 2,400 84.6% No 438 15.4%

Reporting 100%

Gogebic County Emergency Medical Service Renewal/Restoration Proposal

A request for 0.9943 mill for 3 years (2025-2027) to restore funds to supplement countywide emergency medical care, equipment, training and other related expenses

Yes 2,158 77.8% No 614 22.2%

Reporting 100%

Gogebic County 911 Operation Renewal Surcharge Proposal

A request to charge a monthly operational surcharge of up to $3 on monthly phone bills of county residents to fund 911 emergency call answering and dispatch services

Yes 2,115 76.5% No 648 23.5%

Reporting 100%

Gogebic County Transit Proposal

A request for 0.33 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) for the continued operation of the Gogebic County Transit System

Yes 2,333 82.6% No 490 17.4%

Reporting 100%

Ironwood Pat O’Donnell Civic Center Millage Renewal

A request for 1 mill for 4 years (2025-2028) to be used exclusively for the continued operation, support and maintenance of the Pat O’Donnell Civic Center

Yes 650 73.7% No 232 26.3%

Reporting 100%

Gogebic County Board – District 1

Dan Siirila (R) 143 50.4% Bob Michaels (R) 141 49.6%

Reporting 100%

Marenisco Township Treasurer

Kathy Leonard (D) 37 67.3% Chris Longley (D) 18 32.7%

Reporting 100%

Watersmeet Township Trustee

John T. Oliver III (R) 138 28% Simon Zelinski (R) 133 27% Alan Ison (R) 121 24.6% Albert Peterson (R) 100 20.3%

Open Seats: 2

Reporting 100%