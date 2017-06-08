Skatepark project raises $50,000

HOUGHTON — The effort to build a skatepark in Houghton continues to move forward.

The skatepark has raised over $50,000 through the crowdfunding campaign to meet the $50,000 challenge match from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Alex Aho, who has been spearheading the effort to bring the skatepark to Houghton, stressed that fundraising will continue even after the end of this matching grant period, which ends tomorrow.

Now that there is the minimum amount needed to build the first of the skatepark, the next steps will be to contract with a builder to finalize the design.