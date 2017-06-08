Mine holds public meeting

ISHPEMING–The Department of Environmental Quality held a public meeting at Westwood High School in Ishpeming to discuss the permit amendment request to expand Eagle Mine’s operations.

On Thursday, the public had an opportunity to voice their concerns, and have their questions answered. The expansion would include Eagle East and eight kilometers of tunnels to connect the ore bodies.

Eagle East is a new ore body that is located beyond previously permitted boundaries, and this new expansion could have serious environmental impacts that were never originally considered.