Injured biker found in ditch

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP — A man who was on his bicycle was found injured in a ditch Thursday morning.

Around 10:45 A.M., emergency crews responded to a report of a man on his bicycle who was allegedly struck by a boat trailer and lying in a ditch on U.S. 41 in front of Bartenen’s Auto Body in Ishpeming Township. Upon arrival, it was found that the man was stuck in the ditch and needed assistance getting out.

The man was transported to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of unknown injuries. The situation remains under investigation, stay with ABC 10 for further details on this developing story.

UP Health System EMS and Michigan State Police assisted on the scene.