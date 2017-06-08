Army Veteran wins $110,000 playing Fantasy 5

LANSING, MICH. — A Houghton County man can’t wait to share his good fortune with his family after winning a $110,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers drawn on May 14 – 07-11-13-37-38 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Holiday gas station, located at 56021 U.S. Highway 41 in Calumet.

“I didn’t even know that I had won the jackpot until my daughter called to tell me to look at my ticket,” said the player. “It was an unreal feeling to win that much money.

“I wanted to make sure that I kept my ticket safe, so I wrapped it in foil and put it in my safe. I’m not sure that the foil would have helped, but I thought it might give it some extra protection if there was a fire.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize. The 81-year-old Army veteran plans to share his newfound wealth with his children.

“I recently came in to a small amount of money and I gave each of my kids $500. I’ve never felt so good about something, so I can only imagine how it will feel to share this huge prize,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $155,000.