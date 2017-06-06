Annual festival approaching focused on donating to local trails

MARQUETTE — The three-day long Marquette Trails Festival by Range Bank is back for another year, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the variety of trails that are offered in the area.

Whether you run, hike, bike, or just like watching these activities, the fourth annual trail fest has something for everyone.

Last year, over five-hundred people participated in the festival and organizers are hoping to have even more this year. Ten events are held over the course of these three days, which include mountain bike races and running events.

All the proceeds from the festival are given to the Noquemanon Trail Network that uses the money to help maintain the trails.

“We were really pleased to donate almost $11,000 to the trails next year and it’s really important for us to continue to grow and continue to give back to the things we love most about Marquette, which is the recreation and the use of the free trails that we have access to,” said Marquette Trails Festival Race Director, Nic Dobbs.

This year’s festival will be held from June 23th through the 25th. Volunteers are still needed; these are the people that help make the festival happen every year. If you are interested in volunteering yourself or wish to participate in this year’s festivities, you can visit the Marquette Trails Festival website by clicking here.