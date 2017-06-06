Firefighters battle small brush fire

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — A brush fire occurred outside of a residence on Tuesday.

Around 2:40 P.M., emergency crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire off of M-35. Shortly after arriving on the scene, it was discovered that it was a small brush fire behind an unoccupied trailer that is in the process of being demolished. The owners of the property previously had a controlled brush fire, later causing an unintentional fire.

The flames were quickly put out and no injuries were reported in the incident. Negaunee Township Fire, Marquette Township Fire, and the Michigan State Police assisted on the scene.