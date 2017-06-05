Embezzlement suspect headed to trial

HOUGHTON — An embezzlement case against a Lake Linden woman is headed to trial.

Susan Dulong, 46, appeared in Houghton County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for a pretrial hearing.

She is charged with Attaining a Signature with intent to Defraud, punishable by 10-years in prison; Embezzlement of $1,000 or more but Less Than $20,000, a five-year felony; and Illegal Use of a Financial Device, a four-year felony. Dulong is accused of embezzling money from her father.

A trial date has been set for July 12th.