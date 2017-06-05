Sen. Casperson: “It was disappointing to me”

LANSING, MICH. — State Sen. Tom Casperson (R- Escanaba) talked with ABC 10 Monday afternoon about Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s push to make Michigan’s legislature part-time.

Calley made the announcement at a policy conference in Mackinac Island last week. In the plan proposed by Calley, Michigan’s legislature would meet for ninety consecutive days and their pay would be cut.

Casperson says he was disappointed by Calley’s announcement and the way he did it.

“I know Brian very well. I served with him in the legislature. He’s really a decent guy; it didn’t even sound like him when he was announcing. It was disappointing to me,” said Casperson.

“I’m concerned because we keep going after the legislature. The only people I see gaining strength here is the administration and the departments underneath it. I spent almost 13 years in the legislature pushing back on these departments for their overreach on we the people,” Casperson added.

Legislators would also lose their pensions and health insurance after their time in office under the proposal.