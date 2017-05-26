Cookout used as fundraiser for Special Olympics

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — The weather was absolutely perfect Friday around lunchtime for a fundraiser where all of the proceeds went to a good cause.

A big green tent outside of Super One Foods in Marquette Township was the site of a burger and brat cookout for hungry patrons. For just $3, shoppers had their choice of meat on a bun, chips and a pop.

Money raised from the event went to Special Olympics Area 36, which covers Alger Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Marquette Counties.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from this cookout go to the Special Olympics Area 36. People are more than welcome to leave donations. We have a bin on the table for people to do so,” said Ed Czenkus, store manager.

Old Dutch Chips, Pepsi and Coca-Cola contributed to the cookout. If you missed out Friday, don’t worry.

Another cookout will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.