TV host encourages students to explore construction careers

REPUBLIC — A former graduate of Republic Michigamme High School returned to his Alma mater Friday to inspire students to go into careers geared toward the industrial arts.

Jason Cameron graduated from Republic Michigamme in 1988. Cameron, who originally went into the criminal just field, changed his mind and went into the building trades.

He currently hosts several building shows on the DIY Network. Cameron spent time Friday afternoon working with students who are in the midst of building stools.

“This is the foundation that they build on right now is learning the basics of woodworking and everything else involved in the trades,” said Cameron. “I really want to support that because I think there’s a huge need for that in our country right now, so what better place to come- the place I graduated from and help these kids out.”

Cameron will conclude his visit at the school when he gives the commencement address at graduation Sunday afternoon.