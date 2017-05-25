Police investigating stolen Purple Heart statue

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of a Purple Heart statue in Dickinson County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post say they were dispatched to the Upper Peninsula Veterans Memorial in Breitung Township to investigate the incident. The statue was most likely stolen between Tuesday evening and this afternoon.

Troopers and veterans are looking for information that will lead them to recovering the missing statue. If you have insight into the incident, you can contact the MSP at (906) 774-2122.