Hospital holds groundbreaking for new facility

IRON RIVER — Construction of a new medical clinic began Thursday in Iron River. Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics held a groundbreaking today for their new 24,000 square foot facility that will be built on the shores of Ice Lake.

The $8 million project is slated to open next spring. Aspirus Iron River Clinic will be a two-story building.

The new building will put all of the company’s practices into one single facility.

“We’re going to go through the next year of constructing the facility and that’s a challenge for an existing operation next to the hospital. People will have to navigate through all those various iterations of construction, but really the next year is going to be about constructing the building,” said Chuck Nelson, Aspirus UP Regional CEO.

Aspirus is investing a total of $53 million in new hospitals and clinics across the western U.P. Upgrades were recently completed at other Aspirus Hospitals in Keweenaw, Ironwood and Ontonagon.