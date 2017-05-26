Officer presented with Lifesaving Award

ESCANABA — The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has awarded one of its officers with a lifesaving award.

Here’s the post from the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

Deputy James McDonough was recently presented a Life Saving Award from Sheriff Ed Oswald. Deputy McDonough is being recognized for his quick response and actions taken while responding to a call of an unresponsive subject. Deputy McDonough utilized his AED and performed CPR until UP Health Systems arrived on scene. Once on scene, EMS personnel were able to locate a pulse. Great job Jamie and great teamwork!!

Deputy McDonough has been with the sheriff’s office for 2 1/2 years.