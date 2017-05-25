4th Annual family friendly race benefits youth mentoring

MARQUETTE– If Mother Nature doesn’t change her, mind it should be a beautiful day for the 4th Annual Iron Range Roll next weekend Saturday, June 3rd.

Starting out at the Cliffs Shaft in Ishpeming, participants will bike, run, or relay, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail for 16 miles ending at the Marquette Commons. The family friendly timed race is put on by the 40 Below Young Professionals and benefits the YMCA’s Reach and Rise youth mentoring program.

“It’s not really that complicated of a race, we’re really targeting the more family friendly rides,” Race Director Eric Walters said. “This year we are actually doing an eight mile run instead of a 16 mile run, so we are trying to evolve based on feedback we have received. So we are always listening to the participants’ feedback and finding ways to help them enjoy the race more and raise more money for the Reach and Rise Program.”

“We have a one to one mentoring program that has been running for three years and then we just expanded to group mentoring,” Reach and Rise Program Director Melissa DeMarse said. “Our mission is emotional and social growth and development. Really focuses on topics like self esteem, managing emotions, bullying, and they dialog and do activities around those topics.”

This is the first year day of registration will be available. Participants are given a t-shirt, race bag, and bibs with timing chips upon arrival. An after party and awards ceremony will take place post race at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. For more information on the race visit 4th Annual Iron Range Roll.