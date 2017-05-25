Woman arrested on meth charge

MUNISING — A traffic stop earlier this month in the City of Munising has resulted in the arrest of a woman for possession of meth.

According to the Munising City Police Department, the woman’s arrest comes as a result of a traffic stop that was conducted May 7th. The 31-year-old woman, who is not being identified at this time, is currently lodged at the Alger County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Possession of meth is a 10-year felony in Michigan. Her name will not be released until she’s arraigned in 93rd District Court.