Construction sign changed by unknown assailant

MARQUETTE — A construction sign on US-41 was tampered with sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The sign, located on the 2000 block of US-41 West read, ‘SEND NUDES PLZ.’ The Marquette Police Department shutoff the sign Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

The police department says the sign was changed manually by unknown person. Possible charges include malicious destruction of property and tampering.

The sign is part of a roundabout construction project that officially began Monday. Police are not investigating the incident at this time, but if you have information about who changed the sign, you’re asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.