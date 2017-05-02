Police arrest man for discharging a firearm near a medical clinic

BRUCE CROSSING — The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Bruce Crossing.

At 12:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious situation and a possible discharge of a firearm in Bruce Crossing near the medical clinic. Witnesses at the scene observed three people running from an undisclosed residence.

During their investigation, officers discovered a 29-year-old Ewen man fled the scene after discharging a firearm. After searching for the man all day, the suspect was arrested at 10:11 p.m.

He was taken to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital for medical treatment and then lodged at the Ontonagon County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Michigan DNR, Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Officers, and Forest Service. Also assisting was Sonco Ambulance Personnel.