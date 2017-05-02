Rep. Bergman cosponsoring healthcare bill

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-1) announced today that he is cosponsoring legislation to prevent Members of Congress from exempting themselves and their staffs from state opt outs that would be permitted under the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

In compliance with certain procedural requirements, The MacArthur Amendment to the AHCA includes a provision that would allow states to opt out of some Obamacare provisions while exempting Members of Congress and Congressional staffers.

This piece of legislation, introduced by Rep. Martha McSally (AZ-2), would repeal that “Congressional Obamacare Exemption” in conjunction with the AHCA vote.

“We are all equal in the eyes of the law,” Bergman said, “and as Members of Congress, we are obligated to live by the standards we set for the American people. In the context of health care, that means coverage should be available to Representatives and our staffs on the same basis that it’s available to our constituents. Preserving this exemption would undermine our representative form of government.”