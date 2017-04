ESCANABA — A teenager accused of discharging a firearm in a Gladstone alley and running from police pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and of reckless use of a firearm Monday morning.

Nineteen year-old Marcus Kossow of Gladstone was arrested by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office for the crime in March. Two other felony charges against him were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

He will be sentenced in Delta County Circuit Court June 12th.