Local bar lands well known rock bands for summer concerts

ISHPEMING — The downtown Ishpeming music scene is going to become a little bigger in June thanks to some help from the crew at Brogie’s Tavern.

General Manager Matt DeWitt and his team are planning to open a new concert venue just steps away from their Second Street location, at the former Central Pontiac Showroom to welcome a well known rock band, Saliva, to Second Street.

“Just the fact that we were able to get a band of that caliber right into Ishpeming, I couldn’t pass it up,” said DeWitt. “I’m hoping to sell out. We made 400 tickets available, so that plus the band and a few support staff we could be up to a maximum of 450.

DeWitt stated that other than Saliva, no other bands have been booked to play at the warehouse as of yet, but he’s still looking.

We still have a decent pile of Saliva tickets for the show on June 7, and the tickets for SteelHeart singer Miljenko… Posted by Brogie's Tavern on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Tickets for the upcoming show can be purchased at the bar or off a link on the Brogie’s Tavern Facebook Page.