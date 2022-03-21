Michiganders will Receive Additional Assistance to Lower Cost of Groceries

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the state's first two cases of coronavirus, at the Michigan State Police headquarters in Windsor Township, Mich. Coronavirus cases in Michigan rose sharply late Thursday, March 12, 2020, as officials announced more cases, and as some K-12 schools began announcing closures while others began training staff to potentially move to online learning only. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 monthly payment in March to aid in lowering grocery costs.

Officials say the additional assistance will help about 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 homes.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Eligible Michiganders will see the additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card between March 19-28. The benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive additional benefits.

To view the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on household size and to check the benefits balance on the Michigan Bridge Card click here, or call 888-678-8914.