U.P. State Fair announces 2022 Grandstand Entertainment

On Friday, the U.P. State Fair officially announced its grandstand entertainment for this year, presented by the Island Resort and Casino.

The oldest state fair in Michigan will run from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

“On behalf of the U.P. State Fair Authority, I would like to thank our presenting sponsor, the Island Resort and Casino, and all of our generous sponsors for their continued support of the U.P. State Fair,” Chamber Associate Director Sheila Krueger said. “We are looking forward this year to a great U.P. State Fair. We would like everyone to remember to save the dates of August 15 through August 21 for this year’s week-long event, which is sure to be fantastic!” Krueger added, according to a press release.

There will be entertainment for all ages including UPIR racing, fireworks, and music lineup that starts Tuesday with the BOOM percussion entertainment show.

Country music will headline the entertainment for the weekend with ‘Roots N’ Boots’ featuring 90s artists Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw coming on Friday, August 19th, while platinum singer Russell Dickerson coming on Saturday, August 20th.

The grandstand schedule concludes with fireworks at dusk, sponsored by Skerbeck Entertainment Group on Sunday, Aug. 21

To purchase advance gate admission for the U.P. State Fair, visit www.upstatefair.net . Gold circle tickets are $15 each and can be purchased for the grandstand shows Wednesday through Saturday, from the Island Resort and Casino at www.islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment . General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the Fair.