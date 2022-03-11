MDOT and MFF Remind Drivers to be “More Alert” as Clocks Spring Forward this Weekend

As clocks spring forward to daylight saving time, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDT) and the Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) remind drivers to watch out for pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists.

“As the weather gets warmer, we anticipate more people getting out for some exercise and fresh air,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving.”

Daylight saving time officially begins on Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m., pushing more daylight hours into the afternoon and making roads less visible during the morning.

Drivers are reminded to abide by state laws and maintain a minimum three-foot distance when passing a bicyclist. While all bicyclists are reminded to obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.

The MFF’s Safe Routes to School program staff is working with schools and communities across the state to provide the best practices that will help communities to identify safety barriers, and create a safer route for children when walking to school.

“Through our Safe Routes to School partnership with MDOT, we are pleased to help communities create safe environments for children walking and biking to school,” said MFF President and CEO Amy Ghannam. “When we spring forward it is important to be mindful that it will now be darker for students walking to school, creating less visibility. We can all play a role by challenging ourselves to be more alert to keep kids safe on their school commute.”

MDOT continues to work with partners statewide on the Toward Zero Deaths safety campaign based on the National Strategy on Highway Safety, which is intended to influence driver behavior and improve safety. For more information on the Toward Zero Deaths campaign, visit www.Michigan.gov/ZeroDeaths.