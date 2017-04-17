Power company issues phone scam warning

MARQUETTE — A local power company is warning residents of a phone scam making its way around the area.

Officials from the Upper Peninsula Power Company say customers have recently reported being contacted about owing money to UPPCO and that without payment on a pre-paid credit card, their power would be shut off.

The company responded that they will never require pre-paid credit cards for payment and that if you receive a similar call, you should not provide private information over the phone regarding your account or banking credentials. You should also write down any information about the call including the date, time and phone number. You can call UPPCO at 800-562-7680 to verify whether you were recently contacted by the power company.