Cloverland Electric Announces Board of Director Candidates

3 hours ago Adriana Montes

Cloverland Electric Cooperative announced Friday the board of director candidates for its elections this Spring.

The candidates will be elected to the board of directors this May. Ballots are set to be mailed on April 25 and voting ends on May 27. 

Co-op members can vote via mail or electronically. 

 

District A:

Brent Edington, Pickford

Jill Eyre, St. Ignace

Jason St. Onge, Mackinac Island

District B – unopposed

Carmine Bonacci, Sault Ste. Marie

District C:

Allan Ott, Manistique

Isaac Swisher, Manistique                                                                        

Kevin Vanatta, Newberry

 

Sunday, March 27 is the final date that Cloverland members have to update contact information on membership records. 

Election results will be presented at the annual meeting on Thursday, June 2 and published on Cloverland.com. Candidates are presented by membership district in alphabetical order.

 

 

