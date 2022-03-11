Cloverland Electric Announces Board of Director Candidates
Cloverland Electric Cooperative announced Friday the board of director candidates for its elections this Spring.
The candidates will be elected to the board of directors this May. Ballots are set to be mailed on April 25 and voting ends on May 27.
Co-op members can vote via mail or electronically.
District A:
Brent Edington, Pickford
Jill Eyre, St. Ignace
Jason St. Onge, Mackinac Island
District B – unopposed
Carmine Bonacci, Sault Ste. Marie
District C:
Allan Ott, Manistique
Isaac Swisher, Manistique
Kevin Vanatta, Newberry
Sunday, March 27 is the final date that Cloverland members have to update contact information on membership records.
Election results will be presented at the annual meeting on Thursday, June 2 and published on Cloverland.com. Candidates are presented by membership district in alphabetical order.