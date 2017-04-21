Flags are at half staff to honor fallen Michigan National Guardsman

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Friday, April 21, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Brandon Cavanaugh of Bay City, a Sergeant in the Michigan National Guard, who died Thursday, April 13.

“Brandon will be remembered for his commitment and service to his country and I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and community during this difficult time,” Snyder said.

Cavanaugh served two tours of duty in Iraq in both 2006 and 2008. In 2008, he was honored as the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter. He held a master’s degree from Michigan State University in intelligence analysis.

A service in Sgt. Cavanaugh’s honor will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Corpus Christi Parish (Holy Trinity Church) located at 1008 S. Wenona St. in Bay City.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday, April 22.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.