Students come together to volunteer for community farm

ISHPEMING– Some local students got out of the classroom today to not only enjoy the spring weather, but also lend a helping hand in the community where they live.

It was Youth Volunteer Services Day at Partridge Creek Farms in Ishpeming. For four hours, around twenty students from Ishpeming and MARESA came to the farm to get it ready for spring.

The young volunteers cleaned up the site and built new plants beds to get the farm ready to go. The service day taught these students valuable lessons and brought the community together according to organizers of the farm.

“They will learn about planting and harvesting food, a lot of kids don’t know where their food comes from these days,” said Dan Perkins, director of Partridge Creek Farms. “It’s a good experience for them to learn about how plants are grown.

“It kind of brings people together, because when you actually see it people are going to go ‘wow,'” said Sabrina Rundell, a MARESA student. “Somebody really worked hard doing this.”

This event was in honor of Earth Day tomorrow. Perkins said that he was trying to teach kids farming to make the U.P. more self–reliant and we exports 92 percent of our food.