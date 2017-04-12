Car dealership writes $18,000 check to non-profit group

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — Fox Marquette presented Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties Wednesday afternoon with one big check.

The non-profit organization received over $18,000 as a result of the dealership’s Subaru sales from a six-week period late last year. Fox Motors U.P. General Manager Randy Norton says his team sold approximately one hundred vehicles as part of Subaru’s Love Promise national campaign.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Jane Letts already has an idea of where the money from the car sales will go towards.

“The money will go towards matching more kids in Marquette County. We have about 30 kids who are waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, so this will be used for recruitment,” said Betts. “This is a great boost to Big Brothers Big Sisters and we’re so appreciative of all the folks here at Fox Marquette and all of the people that purchased Subarus during this great promotion.”

“Subaru has been awesome. They’ve really helped us out a lot and the promotion shows what they really want to do for the communities.”

Since launching the program nine years ago, Subaru has given $90 million to local organizations. $20 million was awarded by the program last year from vehicles that were sold in 2015.