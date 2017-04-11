ALGER COUNTY — It’s been another wild day of weather here in the Upper Peninsula and the latest round of storms has caused a road closure in Alger County.

H-58 East of Williams Landing, near H-15 in Munising Township, is closed until further notice. Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock says the Road Commission is working to fix the washed out culvert.

Brock says emergency responders from Burt Township and Munising Township are working together to take any emergency calls in the immediate area as a result of the road closure. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.