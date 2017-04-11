Airport celebrates daily flights to larger hub

MARQUETTE — During a time where the future of rural airport travel is up in the air due to potential federal budget cuts, Sawyer International Airport celebrated their recent expansion in providing a flight to a major airport hub.

The airport, along with the Lake Superior Community Partnership, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of Sawyer’s daily flights to and from Minneapolis.

The flights, through Delta Airlines, run seven days a week.

Delta is making this flight to the U.P. every day as part of a six–month trial.

Director of Operations Steve Schenden says the flights to Minneapolis have been very popular.

“Everybody likes it. The flights have been very full,” said Schenden. “It makes it easier getting in and out of the airport, especially those traveling west. The flights west will now be a little less expensive. Also, American is flying a larger aircraft with first–class flights to Chicago, so we continue to grow and fly more and more people in and out of here everyday.”

Sawyer began the daily flights to Minneapolis in March.

The airport is owned and operated by Marquette County.