Local student honored for hard work on and off the field

IRON MOUNTAIN — Yesterday afternoon, a local high school student was honored in front of her entire school and family by the United States Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Iron Mountain Junior, Miranda Julian was named one of 25 finalists for the “Award for Excellence,” which highlights the achievements of student–athletes. During a ceremony held at the school, representatives from the army as well as hall–of–famer, Andre Reed presented her with a gold jacket.

Miranda was chosen because of her academic achievements, community service, and hard work in the field.

“I have to thank my family, my friends, my teachers of course, my coaches,” Miranda said. “Absolutely anybody who has ever helped me in any sort of way, in sports or academics or just life.”

“It’s great, you know, as a senior, as a 17–year–old in high school I had encouragement but you didn’t have these kinds of programs,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed. “Sports was my way and although my teachers believed in me in the classroom; I really got a lot of my values not only home, but from my coaches and from people in sports.”

Miranda holds a 3.98 GPA, plays tennis, basketball, golf, and has volunteered over three–hundred hours.

The winner of the “Award of Excellence” will be announced on August 5th.