Multiple Easter egg hunts planned

MARQUETTE– Easter is only a few short days away, which means it is time for the second year of egg hunting festivities.

ABC 10 heard the Easter Bunny will even make an appearance.

Monday kicked off the city wide egg hunt, 12 Easter eggs are now hidden around Marquette. Everyday clues will be posted on Facebook to help egg hunters find the prize.

“Go out, use the clues, and find the eggs. They have all week to find it, even though I’m expecting most eggs will be found after about three to four days,” Event Coordinator Andrew Rickauer said. “Then inside there is a slip of paper that says they have won, they bring that in, and come Saturday to pick up the prize. So kind of trying to put together some different packages, there will be dinner and a movie so like a date night one.”

If you don’t find the city wide eggs, hunters have another chance this weekend. Saturday morning at Presque Isle Pavilion is all about the kids. Over 800 toy filled eggs will be hidden around the park. The prizes for both egg hunting activities are surprises, but we have heard rumors of free Aubrees Pizza.

For the links to clues visit the Women’s Center or 100 Good Men.