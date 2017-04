HOUGHTON — A longtime ball player from the Copper Country has passed away.

Gordy Schaaf passed away Sunday evening at UP Health System — Portage at the age of 89. The softball field at the Hancock Driving Park bears his name and a sign was dedicated last summer in his honor.

Gordy said at the time he was amazed to see so many people come out to the ceremony. A sign for the Bill Givens Memorial Little League Field and Gordy Schaaf Softball Field was unveiled that day.