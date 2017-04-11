Fundraiser for local family

MARQUETTE– This past weekend community members came together dancing, baking, and providing support. The event raised money for a family involved in a tragic accident back in March.

Father Ryan Thomas, and daughters Skarlett Swartz, and Peyton Thomas, brought in a crowd Saturday, at Marquette Mountain. On-goers helped raise money which will offset medical funds and help making their family home wheelchair accessible. The event was put on by friends and family, one cousin even crafted all the decorations.

“Peyton and Skarlett are my two cousins, I babysit them quite often so I’m very close to them,” Cousin Tiffany Thomas said. “I think everyone here is amazing and I really appreciate it. The Marquette area is coming together and helping fundraise for my family and I really appreciate it.”

“The benefit developed with people showing up from the community, it has been very overwhelming,” Uncle/brother Tim Thomas said. “It’s one of those things that you see happen to other people but when it happens to you, it’s really great that the community comes together.”

Tiffany said everyone who helped out with the event was amazing. The event had a DJ, gun raffle, and a bake sale.

If you missed the event this weekend but still wish to help the family visit go fund me.