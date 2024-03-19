Egg-citing Adventures! Marquette’s Spring Egg Hunts!

On March 25, the United Way of Marquette County launches its 9th annual City-Wide Egg Hunt. Throughout the greater Marquette area, twelve eggs will be discreetly hidden, their locations revealed through daily clues posted on Facebook. The hunt extends throughout the week until all eggs are discovered. Winners will be rewarded with gift baskets from local shops. This family-friendly event is open to all, providing an opportunity to explore the city in a fun and exciting way.

Following the City-Wide Egg Hunt, the Kids Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Saturday, March 30th, at Presque Isle. In collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Marquette, this event follows a more traditional Easter Egg Hunt format. Over 4,000 toy-filled eggs are “hidden” in the green space near the bandshell. Attendees can enjoy snacks, explore a fire truck, and even encounter the Easter Bunny during the hunt. The festivities commence at 11 a.m., but it’s advisable to arrive before 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy, discover, and gather eggs while celebrating the season in Marquette!