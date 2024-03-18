Superior Roboworks Headed to State Robotics Competition in April

Superior Roboworks takes away top honors in Escanaba, and teams up with two other Upper Peninsula teams to compete at Lake Superior State University over the weekend. During the First Robotsics playoff round earlier this month in Escanaba, Superior Roboworks, made of area students and based out of Houghton High School, earned a #3 ranking ahead of the alliance section of the competition. During the alliance, Superior Roboworks teamed up with BraveBots Gladstone to earn a blue ribbon and gain a spot at the District competition at Lake Superior State University over the weekend.

At LSSU Superior Roboworks ranked 3rd out of 41 teams during qualifications. In the playoff, the team joined the 6569 Gladiators from Ontonagon and 6088 Stephenson Eagle making it the final rounds. After a stellar performance in the final rounds, Superior Roboworks earned a place at the state competition in April.

The robotics team plans to attend this Saturday’s MakersFest at the Houghton High School, where kids can explore robotics and learn more about Superior Roboworks and their recent success during regional and district competitions.

Superior Roborworks encourages students to explore their passion and curiosity for STEM fields thanks in part to sponsors General Motors, Great Lakes Sound and Vibration, ThermoAnalytics, Orbion Space Technologies, GS Engineering, Michigan Department of Education, Xeratec, and David Kent Consulting.