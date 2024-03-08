Upcoming events: Two distinct film screenings in Marquette

The Marquette Regional History Center presents “Cooperatively Yours” a window into the history of the Cooperative movement in the Upper Peninsula that shaped our local communities.

The film presents the Finnish American movement through the lens of the Settlers Co-op in Bruce Crossing – a 107 year old organization, which is still in operations today. The movie also features interviews from historians in Finland who offer further explanations about the Finnish American, and Finnish Cooperative movements.

The History Center’s current special exhibit, which coincides with the film, takes a dive into the film’s narratives. A discussion with the filmmaker, Kristin Ojaniemi will also be provided after the screening.

All are welcome at this event Wednesday, March 13, at 6:00 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $5 dollars.

Northern Michigan University presents a screening of “Intent Unknown”. In this gripping psychological thriller, four determined psychology students undertake a perilous experiment in their quest to uncover the enigmas of human behavior.

A discussion with screenwriter Beth Rondeau Deacon and director/producer Terence Gordon will follow the screening.

All are welcome at this free event Wednesday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jamrich building Room 1100.