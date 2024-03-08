Escanaba Public Safety relaxes winter parking restrictions amid mild weather

7 hours ago Selena Potila

According to a press release issued this morning, due to the mild weather, Escanaba Public Safety will refrain from enforcing winter parking restrictions, unless there is a snowfall. For the remainder of March, these restrictions will only be enforced if snowfall occurs.

