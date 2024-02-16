Memory Lane: Peanut the Heroic Dog

8 hours ago Selena Potila

It’s that time of the week again for our segment Memory Lane. Let’s journey back to 2017 for a story about a heroic young puppy and her special appearance at a local animal shelter.

Links to stories about Peanut:

Four-legged hero honored at local animal shelter – ABC 10/CW5 (abc10up.com)

UPDATE: Former shelter dog found child lying in a ditch – ABC 10/CW5 (abc10up.com)

Heroic dog receives recognition from the state – ABC 10/CW5 (abc10up.com)

