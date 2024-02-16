Two-car collision near Atlantic Mine leaves three women injured

Three women sustained injuries in a two-car collision near Atlantic Mine on Thursday afternoon. Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 1:30 PM at the intersection of M-26 and Erickson Drive. The crash involved a northbound vehicle colliding with a southbound vehicle.

The 17-year-old female driver of the northbound vehicle was trapped but later extricated. Both she and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to U.P Health System Portage for treatment. The 26-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle was also trapped, extricated, and taken to the same medical facility.

The identities and conditions of those involved have not been disclosed. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Houghton City Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the Michigan State Police. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier and ABC 10 News Reporter Selena Potila