Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game Returns to MacInnes Ice Arena for a Worthy Cause

2 hours ago Selena Potila

At anytime during the year a tragic accident, house fire or crime can crop up in your life. But it’s always great to know that there are funds available to help someone get back on their feet in such times of crisis. Tomorrow night Pigs–N–Heat will return to the MacInnes Ice Arena to support the Copper Country Fire and Police Relief Fund. With more details about the teams taking the ice and other fun at the arena is Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fournier.

