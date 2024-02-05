Utility bill assistance expands through grant funding

1 day ago Jessica Potila

More Upper Peninsula residents will be eligible to receive help paying for utilities due to grant funding from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Superior Watershed Partnership energy & climate office received the $1.57 million MI Impact Grant. The money will provide assistance to u.p. households for heat, electric, water, sewer and waste expenses.

“This is a one–of–a–kind program to help households who have never been eligible for utility assistance. With low–income Michigan residents spending an average of 15% of their income on energy bills alone, this funding couldn’t come at a better time to help people in the U.P.,” program manager Kasey Grieco said.

Households with incomes up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level may be eligible for assistance through the grant. Approved households are encouraged to spend funds that would have been allocated for utilities on necessities such as healthy food, vehicle repairs, and medication, according to SWP.

Up residents in need of assistance should contact the SWP Climate & Energy Office at 906–273–2742.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Discover your elegant attire at the Peter White Public Library’s Prom Dress Swap

4 hours ago Selena Potila

“Blizzard” coming to Rozsa Center

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man who allegedly confronted officers with handgun in Jan. 22 incident has been arrested

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Escanaba fire victim identified

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Super Bowl Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Copper Dog 150 is coming to Calumet

1 day ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Discover your elegant attire at the Peter White Public Library’s Prom Dress Swap

4 hours ago Selena Potila

“Blizzard” coming to Rozsa Center

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Man who allegedly confronted officers with handgun in Jan. 22 incident has been arrested

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Escanaba fire victim identified

6 hours ago Jessica Potila

Super Bowl Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign

6 hours ago Jessica Potila