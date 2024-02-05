MTU Winter Carnival Coronation Crown

Michigan Technological University’s Winter Carnival crowns Kristen Kautz’s queen in 2024. Over the weekend carnival’s fun continued with the royal coronation. The stage was filled with plenty of fun and laughs as this year’s royalty representative showed off their talents, shared their favorite part of being a Michigan Tech Husky, and impressed the campus. Kautz comes to Michigan Tech from Lapeer and studies chemical engineering. She plans to work with marathon petroleum after graduating in the spring. 1st runner-up, Eliya Huebner is a fourth-year biochemistry and molecular biology student and cadet in the AFROTC. Samantha Ludwick was named second runner-up. She is a fourth-year student from midland. The audience’s favorite royalty candidate during the night was voted as Evelyn James. And finally, Miss Congeniality, as voted on by the royalty court, was awarded to Mary Christine Stevens. Winter Carnival’s events will start back up on Wednesday for the all-nighter celebration, starting at 4 pm.

This report was prepared by Keweenaw Bureau Reporter Thomas Fornier